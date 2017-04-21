Market Hall to open to the public after refit

The new-look Scarborough Market Hall and Vaults will be formally unveiled to the public today at noon following the completion of a major £2.8m refurbishment project.

The transformation, which has taken just under a year to complete, has created a fresh and modern 21st century retail space for businesses, shoppers and the local community, which has successfully retained the charm and character of the traditional market in the impressive, grade II listed historic building.

A new view of the Market Hall which will formally open to the public at noon.

Thanks to a grant from the Coastal Communities Fund, administered by the Big Lottery Fund, the facility has had a complete makeover with brand new units installed on the Market Hall floor and the addition of a new mezzanine level above to create new shops, offices and a food court that gives customers stunning views of Scarborough Castle.

Project design has been carried out by Group Ginger architects and the build by ESH Construction, both of Leeds.

The Market Hall and Vaults (on the lower ground floor) remained open for business during the entire project and are now trading Monday to Saturday from 8am until 5pm, including bank holidays.

David Kelly, Scarborough Council regeneration manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the ambitious programme of transformation we set out to achieve has been realised.

"It has resulted in an impressive retail destination with high specification units for businesses, a lovely environment for customers and a diverse, welcoming space to bring the whole community together.”