Marley all set for Mount test

Motorcycle ace Paul Marley will be racing alongside some of the top international road racers when he takes his place on the grid at the Cock O’ the North meeting at Oliver’s Mount this weekend.

It is the second year that West Ayton’s Marley will be racing at the Scarborough circuit, having previously focused on circuit racing and he credits the Oliver’s Mount meetings for encouraging his enthusiasm for road racing.

He said: “I came into racing quite late, compared to most riders, but I love it and nothing beats racing at your home circuit.”

“This year we’ve been fortunate to have some support from Gmec Motorcycles and Ian Brown Tyres, which has meant we can spend a bit more on the bikes and ensure they are the best they can be.

“It’s a dangerous sport and I’ve learnt the hard way over the last few years that you can’t afford to cut corners.’

It is a team effort and Marley says he couldn’t do it without the support of his wife Sarah and his long-suffering mechanic Johnny, who travels to every race meeting with them.

It will be a busy summer for Paul as he will be competing in all the Scarborough meetings this year on his Kawasaki ZX10 and ZX600.

He is also travelling to the Isle of Man to compete in the Southern 100 Road Races and Armoy Road Races in Northern Ireland next month.

“The ultimate aim is to race at the Isle of Man TT, but for now we are just gaining experience on the roads, improving lap times and enjoying ourselves.”

Marley Racing would welcome new sponsors, so if you are interested please call Sarah on 07764 628015 or email marleypaul@yahoo.co.uk

Having dominated the races around the 2.43-mile woodland circuit for the past 18 months, Dean Harrison will again line up as the clear favourite.

The Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider won 24 races at Oliver’s Mount in 2016 and opened up his account for 2017 with another dominant performance at the Spring Cup in April and has taken over from Guy Martin as the man to beat.

Fresh from yet another highly successful campaign at the TT, the 28-year old lines up in the Superbike and Supersport races with seven of those races on the packed 21-race programme.

James Cowton will be back on the Cowton Racing machines for the weekend with Mick and Mark Goodings, Craig Neve, Davy Morgan, Mark Purslow, Danile Frear, Mike Norbury and Julian Tillotson just some of the other names expected.

Practice on Saturday gets underway at 8.50am with the first of the 10 races at 1.30pm.

Saturday sees practice from 9am with 11 races on the schedule, the first of which is at 11am.