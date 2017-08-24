Mass flooding despite £40m scheme to prevent it

Following a two hour monsoon which caused flash flooding through Scarborough yesterday, questions have been raised as to how it happened.

In 2012, Yorkshire Water embarked on a two-year project costing £40m to improve bathing water to the town's beaches.

File pic: The storm pipes being installed.

But this also included installing a massive underground storm storage tank at the Toll House Pumping Station in Marine Drive which has the capacity to hold four million litres of water.

Yorkshire Water told this newspaper in 2012: "The new cylindrical underground storm system will hold a massive 4,000 cubic metres - or four million litres - and will help the system cope with the extra demand created during periods of heavy rainfall."

The work took two years to complete and lead to major roadworks and a one-way system in the town.

But yesterday torrential rain turned roads into rivers, flooded properties, cars were stranded in pools of water and in some cases roads cracked and tarmac broke away.

So now questions are being asked as to how this was allowed to happen.

We are currently awaiting for a reply from Yorkshire Water.