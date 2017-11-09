Master patissier sweetens deal at food court

Winner of the 2015 Pastry Chef of the Year, Florian Poirot, has opened a boutique pastry shop and production kitchen FP Macaron in Talbot Yard, the food court in Malton where visitors are able to see artisans at work.

Florian has won multiple awards for his sweet creations across the world, but for the past five years has been a dedicated member of Malton’s Monthly Food Markets serving his delicious macarons.

Florian started to learn about pastry techniques when he was just 14, and went on to work for Franck Daubos, who taught him about the technical side of pastry making.

He made the move from France with his wife after he was offered a job at Nestle York in research and development and was responsible for creating new recipes.

He missed the creative side of his art, and so decided to showcase his creations at the monthly food market of Yorkshire’s Food Capital to show the town what he had to offer.

“I have well and truly fallen in love with Malton, the strong community of food producers is like nowhere else, and so I am just so excited to open my first boutique,” he said.

“A few of my regular customers have been asking me to set-up-shop for a while now, so deciding to open just before Christmas means I will have a bigger kitchen to work from for Christmas orders where my customers will be able to see the whole production process.

“Plus, none of my macarons will get rained on.”

Florian will be keeping things sweet and simple with three delectable options – macarons, chocolates and desserts which will all be hand-made by himself at the new boutique.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Talbot Yard, said: “Florian and his macarons have been so well received by Malton over the past five years since opening his stall on the market that it made so much sense for him to have a base in Talbot Yard.

“What makes me excited is that Malton is now able to offer a home to true artisans like Florian. FP Macaron is opposite Groovy Moo Gelato and a little bird told me Florian’s already experimenting with a gin and tonic flavoured macaron with the help of his new neighbours from the Rare Bird Distillery.

