Match officials announced for opener

The match officials have been confirmed for Saturday's Flamingo Land Stadium opener between Boro and Sheffield United.

The referee for the game will be Newcastle-based Football League referee Nigel Miller, with Scarborough's Jack Fewster and Middlesbrough's Dave Avent running the line.

Uriah Rennie

Former top flight official Uriah Rennie will be the fourth official on the day.

A delighted Fewster said: "It is a huge honour for me and one I wasn't expecting.

"I imagined watching the game as one of the fans, but this will be extra special."