Matt finish adds gloss to derby thriller

Matt Lucid marked his Scarborough Athletic home debut with a late winner as Boro marched into the quarter-finals of the Doodson Sport Trophy on Tuesday night.

A thrilling derby against Tadcaster Albion was poised at 1-1 with just 10 minutes left on the clock when centre-back Lucid popped up to showed a calm head in the pouring rain.

Lucid, who turned out for Humber Premier outfit Hessle Rangers on Saturday, had previously looked solid at the back, before showing a real predatory instinct to wrap up the tie.

Boro made a useful start to the cup clash and could have taken the lead in the first few moments. Craig Nelthorpe's wicked ball into the box skidded off the turf, bounced against the post and slid to safety.

Billy Logan then burst into the Tadcaster box, but he lost his footing on the sodden turf.

It was a second testing delivery from Nelthorpe that led to the breakthrough with just seven minutes on the clock.

The glorious ball from the right picked out Benny Igiehon and he flicked the ball beyond former Boro stopper Chandler Hallwood.

Nelthorpe continued to cause a stir, collecting 35 yards from goal and smashing a shot towards the top corner, but Hallwood met his effort with a strong hand.

Hallwood again had to be on his toes when Boro keeper Jordan Porter's long clearance skipped up and brought an acrobatic save out of his opposite number.

Porter was beaten just seconds later when the lively Rob Youhill's cross caught him off guard, but the ball bounced to safety off the top of the bar.

Boro had a great chance to extend their lead just minutes before the break when Logan beat the offside trap. He again slipped on the moisture and dragged horribly wide.

Nelthorpe almost started the second half with a bang, playing a neat one-two with Jamie Price, but drilling just past the post.

Scarborough-born Josh Greening then came close to restoring parity. After sitting a Boro defender on his backside, the striker smashed in a shot that was headed clear off the line by Lucid.

Play continued to swing from end to end, with Logan being denied by a magnificent Hallwood save, then Greening's threatening run was curtailed by Ellis Humble's saving tackle.

Tom Corner, another face familiar to Boro fans, twice came close in the moments that followed. But after being sent through on two separate occasions, his efforts were met by brilliant save from Porter.

The leveller had been on the cards and it came when Porter got himself caught in no-man's land and Greening finished neatly.

Penalties beckoned, but with play becoming stretched there was always the chance of a winning goal.

Boro rolled in dice in the closing stages, and after a huge melee in the box, Lucid lifted the ball through a sea of bodies to seal the win.

The odd shaky moment followed, but Boro clung on to make it two wins in a row and, in the process, maintaining their cup adventure.