Mayor officially opens Alder View Court development

The Mayor of Scarborough, Councillor Martin Smith, joined local retirees for the grand opening of McCarthy and Stone’s Alder View Court development.

Councillor Smith performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting as part of the opening proceedings at the new retirement living development on Newby Farm Road.

After a guided tour of the development, guests had the chance to relax and enjoy a glass of fizz in homeowners’ lounge.

Cllr Smith said: “It was my pleasure to mark the opening of the new show complex and to see for myself what a fantastic development Alder View Court is.”