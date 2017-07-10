McAleese mops up Valley in Cayton win

Cayton made it a winning double over the weekend when they bagged a victory by 41 runs against Forge Valley in the Premier Division.

Balagie Madushankha and Ryan Woodhead lead the charge with knocks in the 30s as Cayton made their way to 157-8, Alex Glass (4-40) and Ethesham (2-33) taking the wickets.

Tom Brough gave Valley a good start with 24, but Jake McAleese ended their charge with fine figures of 6-29.

In Division One, Mulgrave continued to close in on the title with a win by 78 runs against Flixton 2nds.

Alifie Jacobs hit 51 and Kieran Noble added 22 as Mulgrave were bowled out for 209.

Geoff Hill's 28 and 24 from Will Hutchinson set Flixton on the right track, but they were knocked off course by Mark Jackson (3-30) and Andrew Cass (3-42).

Staxton 2nds continued to charge away from trouble thanks to a win by 29 runs against Great Habton.

Jack Pinder was the star of the show with 97, with Jonny Aldcroft adding 68 in Staxton's 236-6, Jim Boyes taking three of the wickets to fall.

Tristan Midgley then scored 34 runs, with Steve Hall, John Lumley and Zakir Khan all managing scores in the 20s, but Kieran Walker (4-32), Mark Dove (3-39) and Andrew Holtby (2-32) shot Habton down.

Thornton Dale had enough to beat Bridlington 2nds by 59 runs.

Dale tallied 163 thanks to Tim Hunt's 28 and Jeff Morrison's 24, with Carl Parkin and Tom McMeeken both grabbing three wickets.

Oliver Beckett tried his best to maintain the pressure with 45, but Morrison and Colin Lockwood finished the job with respective figures of 4-20 and 3-23.

Mulgrave 2nds edged their way to a six-run success against Filey 2nds in Division Four.

The Mulgrave line-up were all out for 131, with Lewis Adams and Jon Hunter taking three wickets each, Chris Spenceley struck 61 and Cam Fox 30.

Lee Plant's 33 proved to be in vain, as Luke Spenceley claimed 4-16, Luke Jackson took 2-7 and Nick Gibson picked up 2-27.