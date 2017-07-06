McCain granted permission for £100m expansion

McCain Foods says it is committing itself to Yorkshire “for decades” after it was granted planning permission for its investment of £100m into its Scarborough plant operation.

The food production giant, which has had a base in the Eastfield area of the town for nearly half a century, said the investment was being made to satisfy increasing demand for products and to safeguard jobs.

The McCain plans

As well as equipment upgrades, the renewal plans include state-of-the-art odour reduction technology, as well as extensive landscaping around the perimeter of the factory.

The company will also be implementing renewable technology to further reduce its environmental impact.

Part of the investment will see the installation of an anaerobic digester, technology which breaks down waste products to release gases which can, in turn, be used to generate energy.

A spokesman for the company said: “It is a really big investment for us and is about ensuring the business is fit for the future.”

Speaking earlier this year, McCain’s corporate affairs director, Bill Bartlett, said: “This is a significant investment for McCain, and one that will allow us to meet the ongoing increased demand for our products, address long-term capacity and capability opportunities and deliver the latest technology and broader environmental benefits.

“This proposal certainly secures our operations in Scarborough and continued employment in the area for decades to come.”

Due to the loss of part of John Young's playing field as part of the expansion McCain is in discussions to fund the upgrading of the carpet pitch at Pindar to 3G.

It will also provide covers for the cricket pitch and improve access to changing rooms.

It will also sign an agreement allowing the use of the field for sport for the next 10 years. Currently, the field is used but there is no obligation from McCain to allow that use to continue and could be stopped at any time.

The council's planning officer, David Reed, said he was "hopeful" these measures would lead to Sport England withdrawing an objection to the scheme.

If the objection is not withdrawn then the scheme would have to go to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for approval.