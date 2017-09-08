McCain’s £100m project to secure long-term future in Scarborough

McCain Foods has begun work on a new £100 million project in Scarborough.

The food production giant, which has had a base in the town for nearly half a century, said the investment was being made to satisfy increasing demand for products and to safeguard jobs.

The firm has marked the official start of construction into its production facility with a ground breaking ceremony at the Eastfield site.

Following Scarborough Borough Council’s formal recommendation of approval for McCain Foods’ plans, councillor Derek Bastiman, leader of the council and Jim Dillon, chief executive of Scarborough Borough Council, joined senior leaders of McCain GB and the McCain project team to mark the milestone.

Nick Vermont, regional chief executive officer for McCain GB & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be officially cutting ground and commencing our renewal plans for the Scarborough site.

“The investment we are making to renew the facility will secure the continued, long-term success of our site here in Eastfield for generations to come, allowing us to meet the increased demand for our products.”

As well as equipment upgrades, the renewal plans include state-of-the-art odour reduction technology, as well as extensive landscaping around the perimeter of the factory.

The company, which employs 730 people at its Scarborough facility, will also be implementing renewable technology to further reduce its environmental impact.

Part of the investment will see the installation of an anaerobic digester, technology which breaks down waste products to release gases which can, in turn, be used to generate energy.

With construction now officially underway, increased activity around the John Young Training Centre, off Osgodby Lane, is anticipated to take place over the coming weeks.

Cllr Bastiman said: “This event sends a clear message from McCain that it is committed to operations in Scarborough and moving forward with its investment in the facility here.”