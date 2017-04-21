Meinke ready to take on golden girl Taylor

Westway ABC’s former German boxing star Nina Meinke will step out in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium when she takes on golden girl Katie Taylor next weekend.

Meinke, who credits Westway coach George Rhodes Snr with teaching her the boxing fundamentals, takes on Irish star Taylor on the huge Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko card next Saturday.

Meinke lived in Scarboroughbetween 2009 and 2011, studying for her A-Levels and had around 10 fights in Westway colours during that time.

“The boxing style I have now, I learned during my time at Westway,” said Meinke.

“I could box before I came to England, but I learned so much more from George (Rhodes Snr) and Ray (Simpson).

“It was tough going at the club, I’ll never forget the runs up at Falsgrave Park.

“I had about 10 fights there and I won seven. I remember knocking one girl out in the second round in Manchester, which was great.”

Meinke, 24, returned to Berlin in 2011, and turned professional last year and has won all of her fight fights to date, knocking out her last two opponents.

She admits Taylor offers a different proposition to her opponents to date and lists the Irish gold medalist as her boxing idol.

Meinke added: “It took a while for me to decide whether to take the fight or not, and I decided that if I missed out I’d be disappointed and that it was too big an opportunity to miss out on.

“She is very powerful, offensive and throws a lot of shots. I watched a few of her fights and I know I don’t want to be standing in front of her for too long.

“She fought one of my sparring partners, Milena Koleva, in her last fight and that went to points.

“You never know in boxing, I am coming to put on a good show and we’ll see what happens.

“Katie is my idol in boxing and I’ve followed her career closely.”

The 10-round fight is an eliminator for the WBA lightweight title, something that doesn’t faze Meinke.

“I am a little nervous, but I am hoping to use those nerves as a positive going into the fight,” added Meinke.

The German southpaw is anticipating an intriguing dust-up on the top of the bill, with Joshua meeting former heavyweight king Klitschko.

“I’ll be upsetting a lot of people in Germany, but I think Joshua will win the fight, but it’ll be exciting to watch,” she added.