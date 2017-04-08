Men rescued from Scarborough flats after fire breaks out in kitchen

Firefighters came to the rescue of two men who became trapped in a set of flats when a fire broke out last night.

Crews from Scarborough, Filey and Sherburn were called to the flats in Trafalgar Square at around 9.43pm.

A fire had started in the kitchen of a third floor flat, causing fire, heat and smoke damage to the oven, kitchen and remainder of the flat.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one man from inside the smoke-logged property.

He suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A second man was also rescued from the fourth floor flat, but North Yorkshire Fire Service said he was uninjured.

The crews responding used four sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel, lighting and a positive pressure ventilation fan as they put the fire out and cleared smoke from the flat.

A spokesman today said the cause of the fire was believed to be an oven which was left unattended while turned on.