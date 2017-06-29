Singer Michael Ball has praised the crowd at last night's performance describing it as "truly memorable".

Battered by the wind and rain, the crowds enthusiasm didn't waver at last night's Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig despite the torrential conditions.

But it wasn't just the crowd who were in for a soaking, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe were also drenched by the weather conditions.

Appearing on Radio 2's breakfast show with Chris Evans this morning, Michael commended the crowd and joked it was like he was channeling a Take That video for two hours.

He said: "It was unbelievable. I have done a few open air gigs before where it rained but this was biblical!

"First of all it was freezing, we could see our own breath, the 40mph winds, they closed the coastal roads because the waves were coming over and it didn't stop raining.

"It was blowing straight over us, we had to move all the violins to the back so they didn't get wet and I loved every second of it."

Viewers had emailed in to commend the pair's spirit as they were lashed in the face by the rain but also said it was an amazing performance.

Michael added: "I'll never forget it, I will never forget this gig and I don't think the people in there will - it was truly memorable."

He applauded the audience for showing up in what he dubbed a "monsoon in Scarborough" admitting: "I don't think I'd turn up for me in the wind and the rain."

To listen to the full interview click here.