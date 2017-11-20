Midwinter unveiling: group’s new name

A long-established Scarborough group has been re-born as The Arts Society Scarborough.
For the past 34 years, more than 200 members have been meeting at the Downe Arms, Wykeham, for a monthly lecture as Scarborough Decorative and Fine Arts Society.
This year in line with 385 societies in the UK and Europe, the group has re-branded as The Arts Society Scarborough. On a crisp, sunny day at the November 2017 lecture, new members were pictured with the committee prior to a lecture by Ann Clements entitled In the Bleak Midwinter: Artists’ Responses to Snow, before joining members for the lecture lunch. For more details, contact chairman, the Rev Alan Brown (01723 503122) or log on to www.theartssocietyscarborough.org.uk
