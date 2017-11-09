Mighty Mike sets sights on league’s striking honours

Michael Coulson can finally see himself as a contender for the Evo-Stik North’s golden boot after an electric start to the season.

The attacker has hit the net 17 times in all competitions, while his 11 in the league has him sharing the top-scoring honour with Clitheroe’s Kurt Willoughby.

Coulson is now eyeing more success in front of the onion bag in a bid to help Boro towards their lofty ambitions in the division.

“It is a little bit of a surprise to be up there because I’ve never been the most prolific in front of goal,” he said.

“That wasn’t my aim at the start of the season, but we are a third of the way through now and I’m right up there, so why not?

“I like playing down the centre, but I suppose that playing on the left, rather than as an out-and-out striker, can take the pressure off because you’re not expected to score.

“As long as I’m playing my part and we are winning games then it is fine with me.”

Before Saturday’s home win against Ramsbottom, Boro had been in something of a lull, but Coulson is confident that they can continue to push towards the top few places.

He added: “We had a couple of bad results, which put a bit of a downer on things, but we bounced back well at the weekend.

“The club’s ambitions are high and it is up to us to get us to where we belong.

“Looking at the squad, we should be nowhere near mid-table, we should be looking at the top two places.”

It might not be surprising to see Coulson hitting the streets of Scarborough during the winter months as he bids to keep himself feeling sharp.

“One thing that is strange to me is the fact that I’m not training every day.

“On a game day, I get the same buzz turning out at Scarborough as I did playing at Ibrox.

“I feel everyday that I need to get a sweat on, because that is what I’m used to as a player.

“I’ve been spending time on the treadmill to keep me fit, but as my shifts at work change I’ll probably be out hitting the streets of Scarborough.”