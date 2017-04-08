Mill to host Easter events for families

Howsham Mill is the venue for two family events over the next fortnight.
On Tuesday 11 April, between 10am and 2pm, there will be an Easter Eggstravaganza, while on Tuesday 18 April a Forest Schools event will take place.
Howsham Mill is the venue for two family events over the next fortnight.
On Tuesday 11 April, between 10am and 2pm, there will be an Easter Eggstravaganza, while on Tuesday 18 April a Forest Schools event will take place.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.