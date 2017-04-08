Search

Mill to host Easter events for families

Howsham Mill, near Malton.

Howsham Mill is the venue for two family events over the next fortnight.

On Tuesday 11 April, between 10am and 2pm, there will be an Easter Eggstravaganza, while on Tuesday 18 April a Forest Schools event will take place.