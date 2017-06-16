Monster truck among classic car show highlights

A monster truck will be among the attractions at The Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally 2017 on Father’s Day.

People can pay to take a ride on the Mac Tools Cruiser as part of the event at Castle Howard on Sunday.

Nigel Morris, who owns the vehicle, said: “It was built in Canada about 35 years ago as a racing monster truck by a Canadian champion. It was just built as monster trucks were changing.

“It was one of the first generation heavier, slower monster trucks. The newer ones were lighter and faster.

“It was out of date within a year of being built so the owners in Canada converted it from a racing truck to a passenger ride truck. We purchased the truck in 2014 and spent the winter completely rebuilding it.”

Hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles are heading to the show.

Lisa Bradbury, The Yorkshire Post events manager, said: “This year’s show promises to be better than ever.

“There is something for the whole family to enjoy. There’s no better way to enjoy a memorable Father’s Day.”

People have until tomorrow (June 17) to save 25 per cent on tickets to the event.

A team from H&H Classics - in association with Hagerty International - will be at the show to talk to classic car owners about their vehicles and to give a general idea of what they might be worth.

Visitors to the event can enjoy displays from car clubs and motor dealers throughout the day. The Kangaroo Kid quad bike stunt show will headline the entertainment programme.

For tickets visit www.motorshowtickets.eventbrite.co.uk. For show information visit: www.ypmotorshow.co.uk. For classic car enquiries call 0113 238 8201. Tickets can be bought on the gates on the day.