Month long roadworks due to begin in Marine Drive

A four week programme of improvements is set to start in Scarborough's Marine Drive.

Resurfacing work begins on September 11 for four weeks and Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive will remain open to traffic, which will be managed by temporary signals.

Repairs to street lights are then scheduled to begin on October 9 after an investigation into a fault revealed damage to an underground cable.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “The underground cable is so badly damaged that the whole length, over one kilometre, needs to be replaced.

“The existing cable is of a type that local authorities do not normally use - it was previously owned by the local electricity company. The cost for a temporary repair would run into several thousand pounds assuming engineers were able to locate the fault on such an old cable and if a temporary repair was even possible.

“The work to replace the cable will mean excavating a trench in the parking bays between Albert Road and Sandside.

"The road will remain open and, all being well, the scheme will be finished in early December. However, there will be some suspension of parking bays during the work.’’

Councillor Janet Jefferson, who represents Scarborough Castle ward, said: “These are essential works, which are best done at a less busy time of year in Scarborough to minimise disruption to residents and visitors alike.’’