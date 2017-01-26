Morgan happy to play his part

Keeper Tom Morgan is happy to be playing his part at Scarborough Athletic, be it between the sticks or on the bench.

The 33-year-old has been working behind the scenes on boss Steve Kittrick’s coaching team, but after a suspension for regular number one Jordan Porter the former Tadcaster and Shaw Lane stopper has been thrown into the action.

Morgan said: “The move to Scarborough came out of the blue really.

“Steve rang me and asked me to join his coaching staff and push Jordan as his number two.

“The coaching side of things is something I really want to do.

“I want to become a manager in the future and it is great working with Steve because he listens to the opinions of all his coaching staff.”

Returning to the playing staff has taken its toll a touch on Morgan, who picked up a leg injury making one of many saves in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brighouse.

He added: “I haven’t felt the best this week since playing on Saturday, my leg has stiffened up a lot, but that is because I haven’t played too much football.

“It was great being out there again though, I really enjoyed it.

“I am competitive, I always have been, so inside you want to keep a hold of that number one shirt. As a keeper you hate being dropped.

“For me, it is down to what is the best for the team.

“Jordan has done really well since he’s come in, I’ve noticed while I’ve been doing the coaching with him that he has improved so much.”

Morgan is still confident that Boro have what it takes to push into one of the play-off spots this season.

“Steve has really steadied the ship this season, taking the club from the bottom end last term and pushing us up towards the play-offs,” he said.

“If we keep sticking together and put a run together then there is no reason why we can’t push on in there.”

The keeper has already sampled the support that Scarborough fans can create in their own town, having played for Farsley at the McCain Stadium back in 2006.

Now he is looking forward to taking it in once again when the club comes home in the summer.

He said: “I want to play as long as I can, I definitely want to be involved when the club comes home.

“I can remember playing for Farsley against Scarborough a few seasons ago. We drew the game, but the atmosphere was amazing.

“During the game I got hammered by the Scarborough fans behind the goal, but I clapped them at the end to show my appreciation and they did the same back.

“I hope they can see what we are trying to build.

“Scarborough are a football league club in waiting. Hopefully we can do a Darlington and push back up towards where they were.”