Morgan returns to Boro

Tom Morgan is back at Scarborough Athletic as a player-goalkeeper coach.

The gloveman left for Farsley Celtic towards the end of the campaign and picked up a promotion-winners medal.

But boss Steve Kittrick has brought Morgan back to challenge Tommy Taylor for the number one spot and help out on the coaching front.

Kittrick said: "We are delighted to have Tom back at the club, he has got his work situation sorted out and he is raring to go.

"He has worked with Tommy before, which is great, but at the same time he will be challenging for the number one spot.

"Tom will also come in as a part of our managerial team as well."