Motorcyclist dies after hitting telegraph pole on country road near Thirsk

A motorcyclist has died after hitting a telegraph pole.

North Yorkshire Police were called just just before 2pm yesterday after a passing driver came across the motorbike on the A170 Thirsk to Helmsley road, between the turn-offs to Ampleforth and Sproxton.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from Middlesbrough, was travelling east towards Helmsley at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the crash allow investigators to examine the scene. It reopened at 5.40pm.

Officers are investigating and are appealing for anyone who was travelling along the A170 between Helmsley and Thirsk yesterday afternoon to contact them.

People are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12170156031 when passing on information.