Motorcyclist dies in crash near Market Weighton

A man has died following a motorbike crash near Market Weighton.

Police are appealing for witnessed following the fatal road traffic collision on the A614 near Easthorpe Wold, Market Weighton at 2.53pm yesterday (Thursday April 6).

The rider of the motorcycle – a 57-year-old Huddersfield man – sustained fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

A white Vauxhall Vivaro van was driving from the Shiptonthorpe area in the direction of Bridlington when a black Suzuki GSX 750 collided with the rear of the van.

The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the driving of the van or motorcycle prior to the collision – including people travelling to and from the South and West Yorkshire areas.

Anyone who can help should call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 317 of 06/04/17.