MP calls for urgent action to help improve safety on notorious A64

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Malton, is demanding urgent action to improve the safety of the A64 following the deaths of two pedestrians at the weekend.

A man and a woman were hit by a vehicle while crossing near the Welburn turn-off.

Dave Tinker and Julie Gough from the Malton area were killed when they were crossing the A64.

This new tragedy comes only weeks after another couple were killed when they were hit by a minibus whilst crossing at Crambeck.

Mr Hollinrake says he has been contacted by many concerned local residents and will be meeting the police, and Highways England and councillors to see what can be done to prevent it from happening again.

He said: “New measures are required urgently.

“It is clear the A64 has terrible blackspots which need to be sorted out.

“These deaths are tragic and they are a needless loss of life.

“My heart goes out to the families at this terrible time.

“I have heard from many worried constituents who are devastated that this should happen again so soon after the last incident.

“It is yet another illustration of why we need urgent improvements to the A64 that will address both traffic and safety issues.”

On Friday, a man and a woman in their 50s died after being hit by a car as they crossed the A64.

The crash happened near the junction with Welburn between York and Scarborough shortly before 11pm.

It is understood they had been crossing the road to a bus stop on the south side of the road when they were struck by a small white SUV travelling towards Scarborough.

The driver of the SUV, who is a man aged in his 50s from the Wakefield area of West Yorkshire, and his wife in the passenger seat, were uninjured.

Dave Tinker, 50, and Julie Gough, 52 from the Malton area were killed when they were crossing the A64 on Saturday May 13.