MP meets youngsters during Swim Safe sessions

Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill recently visited a Swim Safe session at North Bay, Scarborough to find out how young people are learning about water safety.

This is the second year that Swim Safe, which was created by Swim England and the RNLI, has been run in Scarborough.

Mr Goodwill said: “Swimming is a vital life skill and primary schools should teach children how to swim confidently.

“Swim Safe is an excellent programme that is giving children the opportunity to learn these skills in a fun and safe environment. However, we know more needs to be done.”