MP tours water works site

Yorkshire Water is part way through its £17 million investment project to modernise Irton Water Treatment Works.

The work will further improve drinking water and enable the site to meet the needs of future generations.

MP for Scarborough and Whitby Robert Goodwill visited the Irton site earlier this month to understand more about what the company and its contractors Morgan Sindall Sweco are doing to make sure customers in the area continue to receive the best possible drinking water from their taps.

The site supplies between 15 and 23 million litres of drinking water to customers and businesses in and around Scarborough everyday.

After the visit, Robert Goodwill MP said: “The investment in the Irton facility that supplies us all with clean tap water is yet another example of how Yorkshire Water continues to invest to maintain the highest standards of both domestic water supplies and waste water treatment.

“More than 15,000 tonnes of water per day is a massive demand and that can only grow with new housing and industrial development in the region.

“We often take it for granted that water will emerge when we turn on the tap but actually the finished product that we can drink or use for washing etc. is the result of massive investment in this type of plant.”