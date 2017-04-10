Muddy marvels mark farm shop anniversary

A Pickering-based farm shop is celebrating 10 years in business by hosting a 5km Dirty Dash.

The dash, held at the Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Cafe on Thornton Road, will be packed with farming-themed challenges.

Mandy and Karl Avison, who own the shop, are hosting the event to raise funds for two children’s charities – L.I.A.M and the Rob Stephenson Trust.

The dash will be held on Sunday 28 May and competitors will be tackling a three-stage race rammed with mud, mayhem and plenty of farm themed obstacles – with the help of local personal trainer Paul Piercy.

Challenges also include tyre hopscotch, a silage sheet slide, hay bale clambering and a ‘strawberry crawl’ through metres of netting.

Mandy said “We are very proud to be celebrating 10 years in Pickering, and wanted to do something good fun and positive to mark the occasion. We have picked two charities which mean a lot to us and we hope many locals and fans of the farm shop will get involved with the Dirty Dash to help us fundraise.”

Taking part in the Dirty Dash costs £25, with all money raised to be split equally between the two charities.

Visit www.cedarbarn-dirtydash.co.uk for more information and full race details.