Mulgrave ward set for by-election as Councillor resigns

Marie Harland has resigned as a borough councillor.

The Scarborough Borough Council Mulgrave Ward seat is now vacant after Conservative Cllr Marie Harland resigned.

The borough council confirmed that a vacancy exists and that arrangements will be made for an election to be held upon receipt of written requests from two local government electors.

Meanwhile, a vote of 'no confidence' took place in the borough council leader and cabinet yesterday, with the motion being defeated by 25 votes to 19.