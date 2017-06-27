Mulgrave ward set for by-election as Councillor resigns

The Scarborough Borough Council Mulgrave Ward seat is now vacant after Conservative Cllr Marie Harland resigned.
The borough council confirmed that a vacancy exists and that arrangements will be made for an election to be held upon receipt of written requests from two local government electors.
Meanwhile, a vote of 'no confidence' took place in the borough council leader and cabinet yesterday, with the motion being defeated by 25 votes to 19.
