Murray's mint finish sinks the Brewers

Scarborough Athletic landed a last-gasp Boxing Day knockout when they grabbed a derby-day win on the road at Tadcaster Albion.

Cameron Murray's strike in the dying embers of the fixture was enough to hand Boro the spoils, the bragging rights and all three points.

Matty Turnbull rises highest to win a header

Prior to this it had looked as though the Brewers would be toasting their success, but the visitors dug in and showed the fighting spirit that had been lacking for much of December.

The first half failed to live up to the hype surrounding the fixture, as it crept away to a very muted start.

Former Premier League man and St Augustine's pupil Jono Greening showed his trickery to create the first opening, but his finish didn't match and the ball was sliced well wide of Jordan Porter's goal.

Porter was twice tested in the moments that followed, with ex-Seasider Carl Stewart and Jono Greening both firing straight at the Boro custodian.

Jacob Hazel then showed the qualities that urged Boro boss Steve Kittrick to snap him up, the striker forcing a good save out of Gary Stevens after a sharp burst down the right.

But, predictably, it was Stewart who opened the scoring with five minutes of the half remaining.

After Boro's defence vanished, Porter was beaten to the ball by Stewart and he floated the ball delightfully over the keeper's head and into the bottom corner of the net.

Tadcaster could well have doubled their lead in the opening stages of the second period, with Josh Greening and Tom Corner both going close.

But, with the new half nine minutes old, it was Boro who took their opportunity.

A huge mix-up between Tom Allan and keeper Stevens allowed Craig Nelthorpe to nip in and he crossed for Benny Igiehon to roll home.

Tadcaster almost restored their advantage straight away, but Porter pulled off an amazing save to deny Josh Greening from close range.

The hosts did reclaim their lead a minute later, the goal coming in very controversial fashion.

A set-piece from the left was clearly handled by Allan, who then poked the ball over the line, but none of the officials saw his misdemeanor and the goal was given.

This lit the touchpaper, with a flurry of cards from the referee and a variety of very interesting challenges following.

Boro had two good opportunities from free-kicks, but Murray and Craig Nelthorpe hadn't honed their shooting boots.

Kittrick's men continued their charge as the clock ticked on and the Tadcaster back-line soon began to creak.

After a plethora of useful openings, Boro finally levelled things up from the spot.

Hazel was felled in the box by a clumsy Dan Thirkell tackle and Adam Bolder smashed the ball into the top corner of the net.

Then, with just five minutes left, Murray took advantage of sub Jake Day's tenacity, the diminutive attacker prodding home to spark the celebrations.

Boro resorted to shielding the ball into the corner in the final seconds, this allowed them to hang on comfortably and make sure of the gritty victory.