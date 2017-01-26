Museum appealing for Ryedale recipes

Malton Museum is looking for up to 30 Ryedale-based recipes for its ‘Malton Goes to Market’ project which is set open in April this year.

The museum is working with food historian Peter Brears to produce a new recipe book.

Do you have a special dish handed down through your family? The museum would love to hear from anyone who has any handwritten recipes they would be willing to share.

The recipes used will be cooked at Malton Cookery School and photographed for the book.

If you have a special recipe email the museum at enquiries.maltonmuseum@gmail.com or leave a message, detailing your dish, on 01653 691262.