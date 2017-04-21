Music award of note for St Augustine’s School

A Scarborough-based school has been awarded a Gold Certificate by the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM).

St Augustine’s School, on Sandybed Lane, has received the ISM Trust’s golden accolade.

This means that more than 20% of all the school’s GCSE students achieved an A* to C in GCSE music, putting the school in the top 76 schools in England.

Oliver Barron, head of music, said: “What a fantastic achievement by the pupils of the school. Last year we were awarded the Silver Certificate for GCSE results in music, so to go one better is just brilliant.

“Other schools who got the award include Purcell school for music, Chethams music school and the Royal Ballet school, so we are now right up there with the best in the country.”

Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the ISM, said: “‘We are delighted to recognise St Augustine’s achievement and celebrate the commitment to music education shown by the school in its high uptake and high achievement of pupils.”