Musical Memories in running for award

Musical Memories is in the running for a Community Fund Awards, run by insuranced firm Aviva.

Facilitated by Ruth and Neil Hannah and a troupe of volunteers, the sessions are attended by singers aged between 60 and 96, the majority of whom live alone, while a

quarter of them care for their partner.

Providing a fun, safe and sociable environment, Musical Memories offers those who are bereaved, lonely or have health complaints an hour’s respite through singing. It has been nominated by Malton-based insurance broker, McClarron’s.

Held in Pickering, Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Malton and Danby, the regular sessions are well attended and Ruth hopes they will be able to continue with the help of Aviva’s Community Fund.

“There is a lot of research that proves how good singing together is – physically, emotionally and mentally – and especially so for older people,” she said.

“It’s a totally uplifting experience. We really need this funding in order to be able to continue to provide these Happy Hour singing sessions for the older residents of rural North Yorkshire.”

Jonathan Copley, McClarrons’ head of Care & Social Welfare, said: “The sprawling countryside which defines the county’s beauty does create isolation issues.

“We wanted to get behind Musical Memories because it brings people together who may otherwise be suffering through loneliness or bereavement.

“That’s why we’re asking our clients, friends, family, everyone really, to get behind this fantastic cause which makes such a difference to people in the area.”

To cast your vote in favour of Musical Memories, visit their dedicated page on Aviva’s Community Fund website: https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-3289.

Voting closes on November 21.