National recognition for dementia workers

Two Scarborough dementia workers are celebrating after being recognised for improving the lives of others.

Roy Tomlinson was named compassionate carer of the year at the Making Space Awards, held to mark the national health and social care charity’s 35th anniversary.

Irene Jervis, a dementia support worker at the support service, was the runner up in the same category.

Roy has been the manager of Making Space’s Dementia Carer Information, Advice and Support Service in North Yorkshire since 2015.

Commissioned by North Yorkshire County Council, the service operates in Scarborough and other towns.

Former registered mental nurse Roy was nominated by his manager, Cath Magee, who said: “Roy is a compassionate carer of his service users and his colleagues. Nothing is too much to ask. He genuinely cares about those in his team. He is the first to volunteer to help anybody and expects nothing in return.

“He is absolutely committed to developing services for people with dementia in North Yorkshire. The quality of support and supervision he provides is great.”

The dementia support star was presented with his awards by TV presenter Bill Turnbull at a gala dinner at the Haliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington, Cheshire.