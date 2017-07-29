Nature reserve visitors can enjoy whale of a time

RSPB Bempton Cliffs is taking part in the UK’s National Whale and Dolphin Week and is inviting visitors along to help spot these underwater beauties.

The nature reserve boasts spectacular views of up to 25 miles out to sea so is the perfect place to keep a look out.

The Seawatch runs from Saturday 29 July to Sunday 6 August and experts, volunteers and members of the public will be taking part across the country.

Bempton Cliffs will be running daily whale and dolphin themed walks, and there will be plenty of information to hand, where visitors can discover all about the UK’s cetacean species.

Details on how these species travel, relax, socialise and communicate will be available, and staff will be helping to ID different species.

Keziah Arnold, visitor experience intern at Bempton, was lucky enough to see the bottlenose dolphins as they travelled up the coast.

She said: “It was an amazing experience, and at the time I had no idea how lucky I was to see these dolphins – the skipper on the Yorkshire Belle has only seen this type of dolphin seven times in his 35 years of working.”