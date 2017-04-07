Nelson kicks off duathlon season with victory at Clumber Park

Scarborough Swimming Club’s Elite International triathlete Matthew Nelson is celebrating opening his 2017 Season with a huge win at the Clumber Park Duathlon.

Nelson, who was recently awarded Top Male Achiever in the Scarborough & District Sports Council Awards, was one of over 1,100 entries in this prestigious event.

This year the Clumber Park Duathlon had the honour of being selected as a qualification race for the ITU Standard Distance World Duathlon Championships.

Competing in the standard distance section of the event, comprising of a 10km run followed by 40km bike ride followed by a 5km run, this was a challenging race and not for the faint-hearted.

Part of the Challenge Tricamp TFN Race team and also supported by Humber Runner, Nelson dominated the race to an outstanding finish, breaking the previous course record by four minutes with a time of 1.49.12 and beating the current middle distance national champion, who finished second in 1.51.59, in the process.

Nelson said: “ I am delighted with the result , this is one of the UK’s biggest duathlons.

“Thanks go to all my supporters and the team involved with my training including Sam Greetham, the Head Coach at Scarborough Swimming Club.”