New boy Perrett ready for action

Scarborough RUFC’s new youth development officer can’t wait to get cracking in his new role.

Australian James Perrett, 26, touched down in Scarborough last week and has been getting settled into his new role at Silver Royd.

“So far it seems like a really nice place, great clubhouse and facilities, I’m just easing my way in,” said Perrett.

The Aussie will see a familiar face in the dressing room this season in skipper Matty Jones, the pair played together for Gunnedah Red Devils.

Jones has told Perrett what to expect from Yorkshire One in his debut season and the utility back is excited to get into action.

He added: “I think I’ll have to get used to the cold weather, Matty has told me all about it.

“But I’m looking forward to playing for Scarborough Rugby Club.”