New boy Savory sweet on switch to Athletic

Attacker Aiden Savory sees a switch to Scarborough Athletic as a unique opportunity.

Savory was a part of the Farsley side that won promotion from the Evo-Stik North last season and he is on the look out for more glory.

“I can’t wait to get playing, I just want to get cracked on with the new season,” said Savory.

“It has been a bit of a weird off-season because I spoke to Farsley and was all set to sign for them, but then Scarborough came in offering me a unique opportunity.

“Not saying that Farsley aren’t a good club, but traditionally, Scarborough are very big, especially for this level of football.

“The aim for us has to be getting promoted because I want to carry on the high of getting promoted with Farsley last season.

“It is a long season in this division, with plenty of ups and downs, but if we stick to our principles then we’ll be right in there.”

Savory had become something of a utility man at Farsley, but he only has one position in mind when he turns out for Boro.

He added: “I want to play as a striker because that is my strongest position.

“I want to play games and score goals.

“I am confident playing anywhere, I dropped in at centre-back for Farsley last season for a time.

“The main thing is the team though, that’s what is important.

“There will be competition in attack, which is a very good thing.

“That drives you on as a player, especially when you know that there are players that can come on from the bench and do a job.”

Despite the strength of the league next season, Savory is confident that Boro can push on and achieve their goal.

He added: “My confidence levels are high, especially with the squad that Scarborough have put together.

“Ross Daly and Matt Dempsey have both signed and Steve (Kittrick) is building a very strong team.

“I’ve played against Scarborough a few times in the past, they’ve always been good games and the fans have always been outstanding.

“They can be key for us next season, hopefully the fan base will get behind us and cheer us on to what we want to achieve.”