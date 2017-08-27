New branch blessed

A special service of dedication and blessing was held at the new branch of B Bernard and Sons Funeral Directors Ramshill Road, Southcliff, earlier this month.

The service, held on Thursday 3 August, was led by Reverend Mike Leigh (the area’s dean) and also attended by other local denominations.

The Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Mr Martin Smith, and the Lady Mayoress were present at the event.

Manager Ann Kitto said: “The new office will enable people from the south side of town and beyond to be able to call in discuss and arrange funerals at any time.”

She also confirmed that the new office had seen a great deal of interest from the residents of Southcliff and surrounding areas, and that there has been a very positive enthusiastic and welcome response from local businesses.