New recruitment bid by Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is calling on the people of Scarborough to help the fight against heart disease by joining the charity’s local fundraising group.

Fundraising groups are the face of the BHF in their local communities and run various events for the cause.

Jane Horsnell, fundraising manager for North Yorkshire, said: “Too many lives are lost in Scarborough each year.

“By signing up to your local fundraising group you can help us fund the research that’s so desperately needed to bring us closer to beating heart disease. Together we can save more lives. It’s also a fantastic way to meet new people and make a real difference in your community.”

For more details about volunteering visit www.bhf.org.uk/localfundraising, contact Jane by emailing horsnellj@bhf.org.uk, or call 01423 528360.