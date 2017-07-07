New rural dating show is looking for Scarborough singletons

Are you looking for love and an escape to the countryside? Then BBC's new show Love in the Country is what you should be applying for.

The new show, which will be aired on BBC 2 next year, is presented by Sara Cox who is going back to her farming roots in the hope of helping single people living and working in the countryside to find love with urbanites seeking their perfect partner - and a dramatically different lifestyle.

Eight rural singletons have already been picked out and their dating profiles uploaded online.

From farmers to rural vets, the singletons, isolated from the urban dating pool, are ready to not only see if they can meet their match but also to introduce a potential partner to the true realities of life in the countryside.

With many city dwellers longing to escape the rat race, and an unprecedented number migrating from town to country every year in the hope of a different way of life, it is an achievable dream. But what is the reality of adapting to a new ideal away from all the trappings of a town or city, AND potentially finding your perfect match?

Sara Cox says: “As a farmer's daughter living in the capital I'm really excited about uniting rural folks with people from the city. I can't wait to journey over hill and dale, through Britain's glorious countryside on my mission to hopefully help love blossom for the people who work the land, lovingly tend their animals but may have neglected their own hearts. If you want to escape to the country and fall in love then get online to www.bbc.co.uk/love and check out our singletons to apply!”

Applications closes on July 18.