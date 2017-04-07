New Sunday buses in Scarborough

Scarborough & District bus company has announced improvements to its Sunday services in the town starting this weekend.

The improved new services will begin on April 9 and include buses between the town centre and Northstead, Barrowcliff, Briercliffe, Eastfield and Newby, with brand new Sunday services on some routes, plus extra journeys for routes which already had Sunday buses.

-Services 3/3A (Town Centre – Northstead – Cross Lane – Sea Life) will get a new Sunday service (replacing Service 36/63).

-Service 5 (Town Centre – Barrowcliff Road – Colescliffe Road – Briercliffe – Falsgrave Road) will get a new Sunday service (replacing Service 36/63).

-Services 7/17 (Town Centre – Filey Road – Eastfield – Seamer Road) will get extra Sunday morning buses.

-Service 13 (Town Centre – Scalby Road – Newby) will get a brand new Sunday service.

New Sunday bus times can be found at www.eyms.co.uk, by ringing BusLine on 01482 59 29 29, and paper timetables can be collected at Scarborough Travel Centre at the railway station.