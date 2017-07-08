New support service now offering help to Armed forces vets

A new service for past members of the armed forces over 65 has been launched.

The service, known as Ex-Forces Support North Yorkshire, is offering support to veterans in the Scarborough and district area.

The project aims to raise awareness of the issues older veterans face in later life and retirement and offer practical and customised support.

Any veteran over the age of 65 is eligible, as well as anyone who completed National Service conscription or supported the armed forces through a role in the Merchant Navy.

The work is backed by a consortium of 14 charities.

The charities involved, from Age UK to Carers Resource to Saint Michael’s Hospice, are all experienced in working with older people.

Leah Swain, chief executive of Community First Yorkshire, the charity leading the consortium, said: “This concentrated support for our older veterans will ensure they receive the care, value and recognition they deserve.”