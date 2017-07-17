New water park makes a splash

Yorkshire’s newest AquaPark - a ‘Total Wipeout’ inflatable obstacle course - opens to the public tomorrow, at Wykeham Lakes.

Adults and children from various Scarborough based organisations were on hand today to make a splash and test out the new AquaPark including pupils from Scarborough College, members of Scarborough YMCA and Compass Gym.

The AquaPark includes a floating slide over 5 metres tall, climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars, rockers and rollers for people to jump, swim and climb on and a Blast Bag, which uses the powerful force of air to blast friends, family and guests skyward!

Andrew Backhouse, Manager of North Yorkshire Water Park said: “The whole team is really excited to be opening tomorrow.

"We’ve had hugely positive feedback from all those who’ve experienced the AquaPark so far with everyone from children, families, and groups of friends telling us how much they’ve enjoyed it.

"We can’t wait for more people to experience the AquaPark and the thrills of a ‘total wipeout'.”