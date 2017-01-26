Nicholls closes in on title after fine Acklam run

Following some last minute withdrawals due to seasonal ailments, just 10 club members competed in the fourth round of the North Yorkshire Cross-Country League.

The meeting was based at the Acorn Sports Centre at Acklam over a traditional testing cross-country course.

In the Under-13 girls race, Issy Nicholls was the clear winner for the second consecutive race, and notably finished ahead of the current overall league leader Katie Lowe of Middlesbrough Mandale Harrier.

Twelve-year-old Issy has now closed in on the lead with one less counting race, and two more wins will guarantee that she lifts the league title at her first attempt after moving up from the Under-11 group this season.

Issy was followed by Georgia Wood who finished up in seventh place and Danielle Raw who closed in for the team in 12th.

Jessica Raw backed up the team in 19th place.

For the second consecutive league race, the team finished in first place and are now within just one point behind New Marske Harriers the current leaders.

Two more team wins will ensure a first team title for the club in four years.

In the Boys Under-15 race, Christian Mummert finished up in third and closed in on the current overall league leader Daniel Gunn of New Marske Harriers, and is now second overall.

He was followed by Harry Butterworth who achieved his best result in the league when finishing up in fifth place.

The senior women’s race had a record 106 runners and Sacha Butterworth had a great race to finish 16th overall and was the fourth Under-17.

She is now third overall for the season in that age group.

Serena Partridge, who is competing for a first season in the league, finished up in 51st overall and was also ninth Over-40.

The meeting concluded with another large entry of 147 runners. Dale Hepples who is competing in the league for a first season, achieved his best result so far when finishing up in 67th.

Paul Chapman finished in 119th and notably ahead of 28 runners, nine of whom were much younger seniors.

Thirteen club members competed in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

It was comeback time for Tyler Evans who was racing for the first time since the Yorkshire Marathon last October.

He made a very good start to the year when finishing third overall of the 188 finishers.

He was followed by Dale Hepples who was 14th male in a personal best time.

It was also comeback time for Hannah Bayes whose last Parkrun was 15 months ago, and her last race was at a track meeting last July, as she has been concentrating on her cycling career.

She also made a good start when finishing second woman and first Under-17.

She was followed by Fay Hethershaw, who was seventh and first Over-45 after a personal best (PB) time.

Other males: Dave Shipley 27th and first Over-60, Pete Barnard 46th, Warren Foster, who ran with Emma Foster 70th, Mike Padgham 91st.

Other females: Emma Foster 12th, Louise Milne 18th, Sophie Vaughan 29th Linda Hinchliffe 39th, Liz Cremer 72nd.

There were 11 club members competed in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Chris Bourne was the first finisher in 28th overall of 129 finishers.

He was closely followed by Glen Shelton 28th and third Over-55, and Simon Valente 42nd and second Over-60.

The experienced fell runner Nick Harper took advantage of this friendly event to compete carrying a small child on his back, with another in a push chair and a dog.

He was officially placed 91st.

Lisa Bourne was the fourth woman overall and first Over-45.

Lucy McNeil made a very good club and event debut when finishing in 20th

Other females: Juliette Pilgrim 12th, Sally Elwick 13th, Katie Webster 21st, Avril Metcalfe 35th, Alison Wiles 37th.