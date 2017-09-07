No mixed loyalties for Taylor against former club

There will be no mixed loyalties for Scarborough Athletic keeper Tommy Taylor on Saturday when Boro make the trip to his former club Brighouse Town.

Taylor has been integral to Boro’s solid start to the new campaign since his move to the east coast.

He kept a clean sheet in Boro’s FA Cup win against Workington on Saturday and will be looking for more of the same at Brighouse as Athletic eye a move into the upper echelons of the Evo-Stik North table.

“I’m absolutely loving it at Scarborough, I think this is the most I’ve ever enjoyed my football,” said Taylor.

“Having been used to playing in front of 200 fans, this is something completely different to me.

“The supporters are like a 12th man, the roar they make when we score is ridiculous.

“I had a couple of options from Conference North clubs in pre-season, but Steve Kittrick sold it to me and I’m glad I joined up.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Brighouse because it is a club close to my heart.

“They were the club that gave me my debut in mens’ football and I really enjoyed my time there, but I’m 110% Scarborough now.

“I’ll be giving my all to make sure to make sure we leave with the three points.”

Boro currently lie seventh in the table, having already faced title rivals South Shields and Hyde United.

But to date Taylor hasn’t seen anything that worries him too much.

He added: “The main aim for this season has to be automatic promotion, but a bit of an FA Cup run would be a bit of a bonus for us.

“When we played against Hyde we were still gelling, but we defended well and took a point.

“The South Shields game was ruined by the sending off of Max Wright. If he stays on then I think it would have been a different game.

“I’m confident that we are capable of going up there an getting something with 11 players on the pitch.

“As a squad we look to have clicked now, the 4-0 win at Clitheroe showed that.

“We are really coming together as a side, which is a huge positive.

“Defensively we are looking very solid, now it is just a case of taking the chances we are creating and that will definitely push us right in there at the top of the table.”