Nominate your Teachers of the Year

It’s that time of year again – the search for The Scarborough News Teacher of the Year for 2017 has begun!

Every year we invite local youngsters to vote for their top teacher.

We want to hear about all those special educators who go the extra mile to make a difference in schools in the Scarborough and Filey area.

The annual Teacher of the Year award aims to highlight the difference that our teachers can make to the lives of pupils.

Last year’s winner was Dee McCulloch of Cayton Community Primary School.

She landed the title after beating more than 30 classroom heroes to the honour.

Mrs McCulloch was described as “the best ever teacher in the world”.

One pupil said: “Whenever I have trouble with anything, she looks out for me.”

Another added: “She has taken us surfing, to Flamingo Land, to the Crucial Crew exercise event and helped us to decide on our end-of-year party.”

The prize is a trip to Sea Life Scarborough for the whole class and a framed certificate for the winning teacher – and the honour of being classed as the best teacher by tose who matter...the pupils!

Email your entry with your name, the teacher's name, your childrens names, school and a brief letter explaining why your teacher should win, by June 30 to newsdesk@jpress.co.uk.

The entries will be published in the Scarborough News.