Norman stars in Flixton win

Tom Norman produced a match-winning performance for Flixton as they beat Beverley Town by eight wickets in the York League Division One.

He took 3-38 and alongside Harry Walmsley (4-34) helped dismiss the visitors for 147, despite 46 from John Vodden and 41 not out from James Emery,

The all-rounder then scored 56, setting up the victory which Will Norman saw to its conclusion with an unbeaten half-century of his own.

Sewerby lost out by 52 runs in their game against Dringhouses.

George Wilson and Tom Storr finished with three wickets each as promotion chasing Sewerby were bowled out for 110 at Dringhouses. Mike Artley top-scored for Sewerby with an unbeaten 26.

That was in reply to Dringhouses' 162, in which Ben Traves took 2-26 and Lyndon Warcup bagged 2-4.

In Division Two Ebor, Bridlington beat Hemingbrough by four wickets.

Sam Edmundson and Simon Leeson took four wickets each as Hembingbrough were bowled out for 180.

Luke Dixon was unbeaten on 91 in the reply and Edmundson reached the 20s as Brid made it over the winning line.

Scarborough 2nds lost out against Stamford Bridge 2nds by seven wickets.

A knock of 33 from Kieran Fenwick, 25 from Brad Milburn and 45 from Tom Precious pushed Scarborough to a score of 171-9.

Only Charlie Hopper was among the wickets in the reply with 2-56 as Bridge cantered to the win.