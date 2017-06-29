North Sea Yacht Race set to get underway

The flags are flying along the pier so it must be time for the Boyes Stores-sponsored Scarborough Yacht Club’s annual 210-mile race to Ijmuiden in Holland, which will start at 9am on Saturday.

This is Yorkshire's largest offshore yacht race and it is a spectacular sight in the bay with all the boats ready for the start with hopefully the Lifeboat positioned to see them off safely.

The race creates a real buzz on the seafront and the harbour wall is an excellent vantage point to see the action and take in the atmosphere.

Once again the club will have their usual number of visiting boats from neighbouring clubs ranging from Hartlepool in the north to the Humber in the south, which gives added competition to our own local boats.

There will not be the large contingent of foreign visitors this year joining from the continent for the return leg of their two-handed 500-mile race last year, but they are planning to program the event in for 2018.

The boats set off with the tide and hopefully a decent breeze to try to make it past Flamborough Head before it turns and then set their course for Holland.

Among the hazards are the gas fields and the traffic separation zones, which have ships of all shapes and sizes passing up and down, before the competitors finally approach the Dutch coast there are an array of wind farms to negotiate before entering the port of Ijmuiden.

After registering their finish times the boats head up the North Sea Canal for a well earned night out in Amsterdam.

A presentation dinner is held on the Tuesday evening at Turf Restaurant in the old seaport of Hoorn, in the Markenmeer about 30 miles from Amsterdam, after which the boats are free to enjoy the waterways of Holland before making their own way home.