North Yorkshire Police reveal weirdest 'emergency' calls to mark 80 years of 999

It's 80 years since the first 999 emergency line was introduced.
To mark the anniversary, North Yorkshire Police has revealed some of the most ridiculous calls its force control room has dealt with in recent years.
It's 80 years since the first 999 emergency line was introduced.
To mark the anniversary, North Yorkshire Police has revealed some of the most ridiculous calls its force control room has dealt with in recent years.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.