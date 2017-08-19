Officer Cadet graduates at Sandhurst

A Scarborough-based Officer Cadet has joined the ranks of the British Army’s next generation of leaders.

Charles Dennison, 22, recently took part in a passing out ceremony at the world renowned Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Passing out from Sandhurst marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive military and academic training, combined with adventurous training and sporting challenges.

With friends and family in the audience, Officer Cadet Dennison took part in the Sovereign’s Parade and now promotes to Second Lieutenant. The parade is a key milestone for every Army Officer and has been run at the end of each term for over 200 years.

As soon as Officer Cadets graduate, they enjoy leadership responsibilities and will have guaranteed career progression through the ranks.

They will be in charge of a platoon of 30 soldiers, managing their skills, workloads and welfare, and could deploy on peacekeeping missions or deliver humanitarian aid within months of graduating.

2Lt Dennison, who will be joining the Yorkshire Regiment, said: “Being part of an elite group of people that have graduated as British Army Officers from Sandhurst makes me extremely proud.

“It’s one of the biggest challenges I have ever undertaken, but also one of the most rewarding.

“I cannot wait to be putting the leadership skills I’ve learned at Sandhurst to good use as part of my new Regiment.

“I would recommend an officer career to anyone looking for an exciting job away from the mundane nine to five, wanting to develop unique and lasting bonds of friendship and hoping to belong to a cause that makes a positive difference in the world, especially if you want to move immediately into a leadership or management position.”

Major General Paul Nanson, Commandant Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, said: “Congratulations to all our Officer Cadets.

“The cadets have come from a wide variety of backgrounds – many have come straight from university, some from sixth form and some from within the Army’s ranks – but they will now all embark on their Army careers with the same outstanding training.”