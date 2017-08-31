Old Victoria set for tough opener at Scalby

Newcomers Old Victoria will kick off their league campaign with a tough trip to Scalby this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

Old Victoria who are run by James Day, stepped in to replace Phoenix FC after their resignation only a few weeks after joining the league.

Ayton, who have a new manager in Sean Pinder, kick off with a tough trip to Cayton Corinthians, with Joe Bradshaw, Ian Laing, Shane Cavanag, Mikey Sharp, Will Jones and Howard Dickinson joining the Wilson’s Lane club.

Last year’s Division Three champions Itis Itis Rovers kick off at a new-look Falsgrave Athletic.

Rovers have signed Liam Vasey from Scalby and Josh Welburn from Edgehill Reserves, while Colin Jenkinson has also joined and Curtis Rose and Sam Pickard have decided to stay with Mikey Barker’s team.

Athletic have signed David Darling, Robert Clark and Barton Newham, formerly at Eastway Sports, who were kicked out of the league last season.

Sherburn, who have signed Mikey Dennis, Luke Midgley and Mark Bean, kick off at home to Goldsborough United, while Fishburn Park host Commercial and Snainton host FC Rosette.

There is also a full programme of games on Monday night, with the pick being Fishburn’s trip to local rivals Goldsborough United.

Ayton host Commercial, while FC Rosette travel to Cayton, Falsgrave play at home to Old Victoria and Scalby entertain Itis Itis Rovers in another interesting clash

Saturday’s matches (2pm ko unless stated otherwise)

Cayton Cors v Ayton, Snainton v FC Rosette, Fishburn Park v Commercial, Falsgrave Ath v Itis Itis Rovers, Scalby v Old Victoria (3pm kick-off), Sherburn v Goldsborough Utd (1pm kick-off).

Monday’s matches (6.10pm kick-off)

Ayton v Commercial, Goldsborough Utd v Fishburn Park, Cayton v FC Rosette, Sherburn v Snainton, Scalby v Itis Itis Rovers, Falsgrave Ath v Old Victoria.